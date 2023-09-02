ISRO chief shares update on India's upcoming missions, says ‘After Aditya L1, our next launch is…’1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Aditya L1 Mission: India's maiden solar mission, Aditya L1, is set to be launched today with the purpose of studying the sun.
Aditya L1 Mission: India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today i.e. 2 Spetember at 11:50 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. With the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed, ISRO is now set to launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. ISRO's trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun.
Where to watch ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission LIVE
The live telecast can be watched on the Doordarshan channel or ISRO's YouTube channel. ISRO on 1 September also shared the link of the live telecast of the Aditya-L1 Mission. The launch of Aditya L1 is timed at 11:50 am (IST) today.
Will Aditya L1 land on Sun?
No, Aditya L1 will not land on Sun. It will be placed in a fixed orbit of the Sun-Earth system. Directly landing on the Sun is impossible, hence, the satellite and its payloads will continue to orbit around the sun to collect information.
The spacecraft will carry seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic particle and magnetic field detectors.