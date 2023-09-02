Aditya L1 Mission: India's maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 is all set to be launched today i.e. 2 Spetember at 11:50 am from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) launch pad at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. With the launch rehearsal and vehicle internal checks all being completed, ISRO is now set to launch India's first solar space observatory Aditya-L1 by the PSLV-C57. It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields. ISRO's trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 Mission LIVE Updates Ahead of the launch, ISRO chief S Somanath offered prayers at Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati district on 1 September. While speaking to reporters, he said, “Today the countdown of Aditya L1 is starting and it will launch tomorrow around 11.50 am. Aditya L1 satellite is for studying our Sun. It will take another 125 days to reach the L1 point. This is a very important launch."

Also Read: Aditya L1 Launch FAQ: All your questions about India's maiden solar mission answered When the ISRO chief was asked about Chandrayaan-4 and about the other mission, he said, "We have not yet decided (Chandrayaan-4), we will announce it soon. After Aditya L1, our next launch is Gaganyaan, it will take place by the first week of October."

Where to watch ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission LIVE The live telecast can be watched on the Doordarshan channel or ISRO's YouTube channel. ISRO on 1 September also shared the link of the live telecast of the Aditya-L1 Mission. The launch of Aditya L1 is timed at 11:50 am (IST) today.

Will Aditya L1 land on Sun? No, Aditya L1 will not land on Sun. It will be placed in a fixed orbit of the Sun-Earth system. Directly landing on the Sun is impossible, hence, the satellite and its payloads will continue to orbit around the sun to collect information.