Gaganyaan mission: ISRO conducts qualification test of Cryogenic Engine

"The major missions viz., Test vehicle flight for the validation of Crew Escape System performance and the 1st Uncrewed mission of Gaganyaan (G1) are scheduled during the beginning of second half of 2022. This will be followed by the second uncrewed mission at the end of 2022 carrying "Vyommitra" a spacefaring human-robot developed by ISRO and finally the first crewed Gaganyaanmission in 2023," said Jitendra Singh, the Union minister of state (independent charge) science and technology.