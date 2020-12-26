ISRO developing 'green propulsion' for human space mission Gaganyaan: K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Saturday said the space agency was developing 'green propulsion' for its ambitious human space flight mission, 'Gaganyaan'. He was addressing the 16th convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

"As India continues to focus on economic growth, it needs to ensure that environmental damage is limited by adopting green technologies. ISRO has made space grade lithium-ion batteries and this technology is useful for mass adoption of electric vehicle", he noted.

On the green propellant, Sivan said, "Even in the rocket propulsion, ISRO is developing green propulsion for its human space flight mission. In future, all the propulsion stages may adopt green propulsion."

The space agency had planned to launch its maiden human space flight mission 'Gaganyaan' by December 2021. But early this month, ISRO indicated that it is likely to be delayed by one year due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to the space sector reforms announced by the Centre in June, he said, "the government has already announced space sector reforms for greater participation of non- governmental entities in space activity".

"Our next PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle) launch will have satellite from start-up agencies which will be the first product of this reform." he said. According to ISRO, polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV) a trusted workhorse of the space scientists — is a four stage rocket filled with fuel which pushes the rocket to ensure that the satellite it carries is placed in the intended orbit.

The ISRO chief encouraged them to take up calculated risk as it would safeguard them from 'absolute failure.' "You may fail, but each failure would provide a valuable lesson. I can say with great confidence that India's space programme has been built on spectacular failures and each failure has resulted in improvements in our system", he said.

"Innovation comes with a high risk of failure. You may be called crazy. Initial outcome of innovation may be imperfect. You must realize that you are not failing means you are not trying anything hard", he added.

"ISRO is very much open to you all. I request SRM to come forward with their innovative idea of making space activities as required by the Government of India. I am sure that SRM will do this work", he mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies)

