ISRO gears up for 1st runway landing of India-made space shuttle

According to ISRO officials, this milestone (RLV-LEX) needs to be accomplished before the RLV ORE (Orbital Re-Entry Experiment) mission in order to acquire end-to-end reusable launch vehicle (RLV) technology capability. In ORE, a wing body known as the Orbital Re-entry Vehicle (ORV) will be launched into orbit by an ascent vehicle made of the current GSLV and PSLV stages, remain in orbit for a predetermined amount of time, re-enter the atmosphere, and land on a runway without human assistance.