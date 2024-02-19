After conducting the successful launch of the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now gearing up for a joint project involving a radar imaging satellite with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The joint project known as Nasa-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) is scheduled to be launched next month.

The NISAR will be the first radar imaging satellite that will use dual frequencies. It will have two radars -- one an 'L' band radar, made by the US, and the other an 'S' band radar, made by India.

The Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite will study the Earth following the impact of climate change, according to ISRO chief S Somanath.

"The next mission of GSLV (rocket) is going to be the NISAR mission-- the Nasa-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission, which is a very big satellite. The configuration and capability of the rocket has been steadily increasing in terms of payload capability as well as volume which is going to be extremely useful," he had said on Saturday.

Somanath also clarified that NISAR is not a surveillance satellite.

The satellite aims to observe a wide range of changes on Earth’s surface and it will provide unprecedented insights into land and ice-covered surfaces.

The tenure of the NISAR mission is three years. Through the satellite, the entire globe will be mapped every 12-14 days. It would be able to measure water, agriculture, and coverage of greenery across the Earth’s surface.

On February 17, the ISRO launched its meteorological satellite INSAT-3DS aboard spacecraft GSLV F14.

The satellite will study weather forecasts and natural disaster warnings.

In its 16th mission, the GSLV deployed the INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will ensure that the satellite is positioned in a Geo-stationary Orbit.

The INSAT-3DS Satellite is a follow-on mission of Third Generation Meteorological Satellite from Geostationary Orbit.

