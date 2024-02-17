INSAT 3DS mission successful; naughty boy is now an obedient boy, says ISRO

The GSLV-F14 vehicle successfully placed the INSAT-3DS satellite into intended orbit, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday. A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Saturday.

"GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS Mission: The vehicle has successfully placed the satellite into the intended geosynchronous transfer orbit," the ISRO tweeted. The INSAT-3DS Satellite is a follow-on mission of Third Generation Meteorological Satellite from Geostationary Orbit. This is the second mission for the ISRO in 2024 after the successful launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission on January 1.

On the launch of INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite, ISRO chairman S Somanath said, "I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the mission GSLV-F14 INSAT-3DS. The spacecraft has been injected into a very good orbit. We also noted that the vehicle has performed very well. Congratulations to everyone who has been a part of the team..."

Meanwhile, INSAT-3DS Mission Director Tomy Joseph said the ‘naught boy’ (ISRO’s GSLV-F14 rocket) has now become a mature, disciplined and obedient boy. "I congratulate and salute all the ISRO ‘family’ members for this achievement. This is GSLV’s tenth mission, and the payload has been increased by almost 50 kilograms this time. I am grateful to higher management and ISRO chairman for the opportunity (of leading the mission)," he said.

The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soared towards the sky. It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery here since afternoon.

The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the Ministry of Earth Sciences including the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), ISRO said.

INSAT-3DS satellite: Aim and objective

Somnath said INSAT 3DS is the next generation weather satellite with improved capability over the existing INSAT series which is there in orbit. "This will augment the capability of various atmospheric parameters that leads to information related to weather and climate," he added.

The new satellite, equipped with cutting-edge payloads and top-notch data collection, will aid in monitoring land and ocean surfaces for near-precise weather forecasting and disaster warnings.

The primary objectives of the mission are to monitor Earth's surface, carry out oceanic observations and its environment in various spectral channels of meteorological importance -- to provide the vertical profile of various meteorological parameters of the Atmosphere.

Among others, it will provide the Data Collection and Data Dissemination capabilities from the Data Collection Platforms (DCPs), and to provide Satellite Aided Search and Rescue services.

"This particular satellite will be doing a lot of advanced research and helping for the weather forecast of our country...," said Debanik Roy, senior Scientist and Group Head, Division of Remote Handling and Robotics, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Department of Atomic Energy, Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies)

