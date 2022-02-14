ISRO kicks off launch mission in 2022 with PSLV-C52 carrying 3 satellites

Two scientific payloads in this satellite is to improve the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and sun's coronal heating processes. The other is a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B). Having a thermal imaging camera as its payload, the satellite benefits the assessment of land surface temperature, water surface temperature of wetland or lakes, delineation of vegetation (crops and forest) and thermal inertia (day and night). This will be the 54th flight of PSLV and 23rd Mission using PSLV-XL configuration with 6 PSOM-XLs (strap-on motors).