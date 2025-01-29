ISRO's 100th mission: ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan said GSLV-F15 launch vehicle “precisely” injected the navigation satellite NVS-02 in the intended orbits.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its 100th mission early Wednesday. The launch vehicle GSLV-F15 lifted off with NVS-02 navigation satellite into the designated orbit at 6:23 am on Wednesday. The launch took place from the Second Launch Pad (SLP) at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR in Andhra Pradesh.

This launch aims to improve positioning accuracy, with five of seven satellites in space.

After the launch, ISRO chief Dr V Narayanan said, "I am extremely happy...that the first launch of this year, 2025, has been successfully accomplished — with GSLV-F15 launch vehicle precisely injecting the navigation satellite NVS-02 in the intended orbits."

Narayanan said this was the 100 launch from our launch pads, "which is a significant milestone of India." He congratulated the team behind the launch.

Meanwhile, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh also congratulations the ISRO for achieving the landmark milestone of 100th launch from Sriharikota. "It’s a privilege to be associated with the Department of Space at the historic moment of this record feat," he said.

"Team ISRO, you have once again made India proud with successful launch of GSLV-F15 / NVS-02 Mission. From a humble beginning by Vikram Sarabhai, Satish Dhawan and few others, it has been an amazing journey. And a quantum leap after PM Sh Narendra Modi 'unlocked' the Space sector and instilled the confidence that "sky is Not the limit"," Jitendra Singh posted on X.

What are GSLV-F15 and NVS-02 navigation satellite The launch vehicle, GSLV-F15, is expected place NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

NVS-02, the second satellite in the NVS series, is configured with Navigation payload in L1, L5 and S bands in addition to ranging payload in C-band like its predecessor-NVS-01.

NVS-02 uses a combination of indigenous and procured Atomic clocks for precise time estimation.

According to ISRO, navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is “India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to region extending about 1500 km beyond Indian land mass."

“NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 m (2σ) and timing accuracy better than 40 ns (2σ) over the service area," the Indian space agency explained.