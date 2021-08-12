The earth observation satellite would provide real time images of the country and borders and also able to quick monitor of natural disasters.
The mission life is 10 years, ISRO said.
The EOS-03 will be capable of obtaining vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst, or thunderstorm monitoring.
Previous launches of GSLV include the GSLV-MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 mission on July 2019 while GSLV-F11 successfully placed GSAT-7A in December 2018.
The previous earth observation satellite was launched by ISRO in November 2020 onboard a polar satellite launch vehicle.
"PSLV-C49 successfully placed the EOS-01 on November 7, 2020. The mission objective was a disaster management system, earth observation. It was intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support," ISRO said.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!