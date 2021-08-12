Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Science >News >ISRO's Earth Observation Satellite EOS-03 lifts off successfully

ISRO's Earth Observation Satellite EOS-03 lifts off successfully

ISRO's 52 m tall GSLV-F10 carrying EOS-03 at the launch pad in Sriharikota.
1 min read . 06:13 AM IST Livemint

  • ISRO's EOS-03 will help in the quick monitoring of natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts, thunderstorms
  • This is the second launch for ISRO in 2021 after its successful mission in February, which was Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites

ISRO's Earth Observation satellite (EOS-03) launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Thursday, the Indian space agency informed in a tweet.

"GSLV-F10 lifts off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota," ISRO wrote a tweet.

The EOS-03 will help in the quick monitoring of natural disasters like cyclones, cloudbursts, thunderstorms.

According to Union minister Jitendra Singh, ISRO's EOS-03 will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10.

This is the second launch for ISRO in 2021 after its successful mission in February, which was Brazil's earth observation satellite Amazonia-1 and 18 co-passenger satellites.

EOS-03's launch was originally planned in April or May this year but the exercise was postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The earth observation satellite would provide real time images of the country and borders and also able to quick monitor of natural disasters.

The mission life is 10 years, ISRO said.

The EOS-03 will be capable of obtaining vital information for application in different sectors including agriculture, forestry, water bodies as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, cloudburst, or thunderstorm monitoring.

Previous launches of GSLV include the GSLV-MkIII-M1/Chandrayaan-2 mission on July 2019 while GSLV-F11 successfully placed GSAT-7A in December 2018.

The previous earth observation satellite was launched by ISRO in November 2020 onboard a polar satellite launch vehicle.

"PSLV-C49 successfully placed the EOS-01 on November 7, 2020. The mission objective was a disaster management system, earth observation. It was intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support," ISRO said.

