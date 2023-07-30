The Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) launched seven Singaporean satellites, onboard a PSLV rocket in a commercial mission on Sunday. After the much-awaited launch of Chandrayaan-3 this month, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency launched PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore's DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation Satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites from Sriharikota, about 135 km from Chennai. at 6:30 AM on 30 July (Sunday). After the launch, ISRO tweeted, "The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits".

PSLV-C56 is a dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd, which is the commercial arm of ISRO.

PSLV has earned its title 'as the workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites into low earth orbits, ISRO said.

Sunday's mission follows the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, which was successfully launched in April to cater to customers in Singapore by ISRO.

This mission witnesses the rocket placing the satellites into a low earth orbit.

The DS-SAR carried a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. This allows the satellite to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre resolution.

The 360 kg DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore. On deployment, the satellite would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

Six co-passengers: