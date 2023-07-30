ISRO launches seven Singaporean satellites, onboard a PSLV rocket today | Watch1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 06:32 AM IST
ISRO launches seven Singaporean satellites, including DS-SAR, in a commercial mission using PSLV-C56 rocket
The Indian Space Research organisation (ISRO) launched seven Singaporean satellites, onboard a PSLV rocket in a commercial mission on Sunday.
After the launch, ISRO tweeted, "The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits".
PSLV-C56 is a dedicated mission of NewSpace India Ltd, which is the commercial arm of ISRO.
PSLV has earned its title 'as the workhorse of ISRO' through consistently delivering various satellites into low earth orbits, ISRO said.
Sunday's mission follows the PSLV-C55/TeLEOS-2 mission, which was successfully launched in April to cater to customers in Singapore by ISRO.
This mission witnesses the rocket placing the satellites into a low earth orbit.
The DS-SAR carried a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. This allows the satellite to provide all-weather day and night coverage and is capable of imaging at 1 metre resolution.
The 360 kg DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering, Singapore. On deployment, the satellite would be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.
Six co-passengers:
- VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite.
- ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite
- SCOOB-II , a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload
- NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.
- Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.
- ORB-12 STRIDER , satellite is developed under an International collaboration