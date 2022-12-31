ISRO missions 2023: Space start-up industry likely to boom next year2 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2022, 02:21 PM IST
ISRO will shift its emphasis to science investigations with dedicated missions.
In 2023, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will shift its emphasis to science investigations with dedicated missions to the Sun and the Moon, Aditya and Chandrayaan-3 respectively), even as the young start-up industry is expected to boom in the space applications sector.