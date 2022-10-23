ISRO places 36 satellites on rocket LVM3-M2's maiden commercial mission

ISRO places 36 satellites on rocket LVM3-M2's maiden commercial mission2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 06:57 AM IST
- All 36 satellites were injected into the orbits around 75 minutes after the rocket blasted off from the spaceport, ISRO said
ISRO has scripted history as India's space organisation placed 36 satellites on rocket LVM3-M2's maiden commercial mission. It is the Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket that placed 36 broadband satellites of UK-based customer OneWeb Ltd into the intended orbits.