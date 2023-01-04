ISRO planning to launch second development SSLV flight in Feb: S Somanath2 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2023, 07:11 PM IST
- ISRO is planning scientific missions to Mars and Venus and the Chandrayaan-3 mission is also planned for this year
After an unsuccessful attempt in August last year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning a second development flight of a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) next month. The officials from the space agency also announced that during the development flight, India will also test a space-based aircraft monitoring system.