ISRO releases images of the Moon taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera of Chandrayaan-3 during the descent

The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, says ISRO.

With the successful landing on the moon, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.