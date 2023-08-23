Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Science / News/  Chandrayaan-3 releases new images of Moon taken during landing event. See here
BREAKING NEWS

Chandrayaan-3 releases new images of Moon taken during landing event. See here

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 08:45 PM IST Livemint

  • ISRO releases images of the Moon taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera of Chandrayaan-3 during the descent

Images of Moon shared by ISRO

ISRO releases images of the Moon taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera of Chandrayaan-3 during the descent

The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, says ISRO.

With the successful landing on the moon, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 08:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.