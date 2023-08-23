Chandrayaan-3 releases new images of Moon taken during landing event. See here

ISRO releases images of the Moon taken by the Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera of Chandrayaan-3 during the descent
The communication link is established between the Ch-3 Lander and MOX-ISTRAC, Bengaluru, says ISRO.
With the successful landing on the moon, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union. But no country has ever landed a rover on the treacherous south pole that scientists believe could hold important reserves of frozen water and precious elements.
