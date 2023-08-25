Chandrayaan-3 updates: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has deleted its latest post on X wherein it released pictures of Chandrayaan-3 lander taken by Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter minutes after posting it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISRO's post which is now deleted read, “I spy you. Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter photoshoots Chandrayaan 3 lander. Chandrayaan-2's Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) - the came with the best resolution anyone currently has around the moon."

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates After a 40-day journey into space, the Chandrayaan-3 lander, 'Vikram', touched down on the uncharted lunar South Pole on 23 August making India the first country to do so. As the Vikram lander carrying the Pragyaan rover in its belly touched down on the lunar surface, it marked a giant leap in India's spacefaring journey providing a well-deserved finale to ISRO's long years of toil. India has became the fourth country after the US, China, and Russia to have successfully landed on the moon's surface.

Also Read: Pragyan Rover rolls out near Moon's South Pole: What is it and what will it do On 24 August, ISRO said that Pragyan Rover began its moonwalk on the lunar surface. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), ISRO said, "Chandrayaan-3 Mission. Chandrayaan-3 Rover to MOX, ISTRAC, Moon walk begins! Pragyan rover will carry out interesting exploration for the next two weeks. The rover supposed to conduct experiments to study geology, mineralogy, and atmosphere of the Moon. The six wheeled rover will study the surface of the moon for several elements including magnesium, silicon, potassium, calcium and iron. It will also assist in understanding the Moon's atmosphere, and day and night cycles.

Also Read: ISRO to launch solar mission Aditya next month as Chandrayaan-3 explores moon The Pragyan rover would study the moon surface through its payload APXS - Alpha Particle X-Ray Spectrometer - to derive the chemical and mineralogical composition of lunar surface to further enhance understanding.