ISRO will launch the EOS-08 earth observation satellite on August 16, 2024, aboard the SSLV-D3. The mission finalizes SSLV development and includes advanced payloads for surveillance, environmental monitoring, and UV irradiance measurement.

ISRO has announced that its latest earth observation satellite, EOS-08, is set to launch on August 16, 2024, aboard the third and final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3, reported PTI.

This update follows a previous plan to launch the satellite on August 15, 2024. The space agency did not provide specific reasons for the delay.

The mission aims to finalize the development of SSLV, enabling it to become fully operational for future missions under the collaboration between Indian industry and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). The satellite launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota during a one-hour launch window that opens at 09:17 IST.

EOS-08, constructed on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus, has a mission duration of one year. Weighing approximately 175.5 kg and producing about 420 watts of power, the satellite will be launched using the SSLV-D3/IBL-358 launch vehicle. The satellite carries three key payloads: an Electro-Optical Infrared (EOIR) payload, a Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload, and a Silicon Carbide (SiC) UV Dosimeter.

The EOIR payload is equipped to capture images across the Mid-Wave Infrared (MIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) spectrums, during both day and night. This capability is expected to support a wide range of applications, including satellite-based surveillance, disaster and environmental monitoring, fire detection, and industrial disaster assessment.

The GNSS-R payload is set to demonstrate the potential of GNSS-Reflectometry for remote sensing applications, such as analyzing ocean surface winds, assessing soil moisture, conducting cryosphere studies in the Himalayan region, and detecting floods and inland water bodies.

Additionally, the SiC UV Dosimeter will monitor UV irradiance for the Gaganyaan Mission's Crew Module. It will also function as a high-dose alarm sensor for gamma radiation, enhancing safety measures in space missions.

According to ISRO, EOS-08 represents a significant leap in satellite mainframe systems, particularly with the introduction of an Integrated Avionics system. This system, known as the Communication, Baseband, Storage, and Positioning (CBSP) Package, integrates multiple functions into a single unit, using commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) components. It offers up to 400 GB of data storage and includes various advanced technologies, such as a structural panel embedded with PCB, a Micro-DGA (Dual Gimbal Antenna), an M-PAA (Phased Array Antenna), and a flexible solar panel, all of which are crucial for onboard technology demonstration.