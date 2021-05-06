NEW DELHI : To cope with the oxygen shortage in the country, Department of Space is taking up the manufacturing of medical devices such as ventilators, Prana, and VaU with the industries, according to a government statement.

This comes in the backdrop of Centre sending SOS to the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) for help as reported by Mint earlier. The government asked Isro for help as fatalities mounted in hospitals due to the lack of oxygen supplies.

With Isro also using liquid oxygen from the industry for its cryogenic engines, it is providing liquid oxygen to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh.

“Dr Jitendra Singh was informed that the Space Application Centre at Ahmedabad has successfully converted 2 Liquid Nitrogen Tanks of about 1.65 lakh litres into liquid oxygen tanks for storage and supply in Ahmedabad and nearby hospitals," Department of Space said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Minister said that Oxygen Concentrators being procured for Dispensaries for use by needy patients and the Design of disinfectant chamber for baggage & new Oxygen concentrators is already in progress," the statement added.

The Isro is speeding up tests on ventilators designed by it to help ease the crisis over the availability of medical oxygen for covid-19 patients. In May 2020, the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thumba under Isro had unveiled three ventilator models. Of these, two are undergoing tests.

“In an online review meeting, Chairman, ISRO, Dr. K. Sivan said that 9.5 tonnes of oxygen being given to Tamil Nadu and Kerala per day, besides the oxygen capacity of Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh was augmented," the statement said.

Isro started working on ventilators last year when the covid-19 cases pandemic hit the country.

“He said, 87 Tonnes of LOX manufactured and supplied by ISRO Propulsion Complex, IPRC already given to Tamil Nadu and Kerala by ensuring 24x7 work schedule. Moreover, 12 MT of LOX sent to augment Oxygen availability in Andhra Pradesh," the statement added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.