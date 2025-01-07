The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) informed on Monday about the postponement of its crucial docking experiment in space. ISRO's SpaDeX satellites were scheduled to carry out the docking process on January 7.This has now been postponed to January 9.

ISRO said in a post on X on Monday, “The SpaDeX Docking scheduled on (January) 7th is now postponed to 9th. The docking process requires further validation through ground simulations based on an abort scenario identified today.”

"Docking" happens when a spacecraft can manoeuvre and attach to a space station by itself. Meanwhile, ISRO explains that in-space docking technology is useful when multiple rockets are launched into space to achieve common mission objectives.

If the SpaDex mission is accomplished, India will become the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology.

'Cowpea seeds sprout in space': A timelapse video Ahead of the docking experiment, ISRO achieved a significant breakthrough in space research with the successful germination of cowpea seeds in space.

The seeds, part of the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, sprouted within just four days of being sent into space aboard the PSLV-C60 mission.

ISRO shared on Tuesday a timelapse video of first "leaves emerging in space". It posted, "VSSC's CROPS (Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies) experiment aboard PSLV-C60 captures the fascinating growth of cowpea in microgravity."

According to the ISRO, the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS), developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), is an automated platform designed to cultivate and sustain plant life in the microgravity environment of space.

One of its recent experiments involved growing cowpea (Vigna unguiculata) seeds within a controlled, closed environment equipped with active thermal management, said ISRO. The space agency sent eight cowpea seeds as part of the experiment.

'India's first robotic arm operates in space' The ISRO successfully operated its first robotic arm in space, marking a significant milestone in the nation's space exploration endeavours. "...A proud #MakeInIndia milestone in space robotics," ISRO said on X.

The agency also demonstrated “tethered debris capture in space using visual servoing, motion prediction, and a parallel end-effector for precise manipulation.”

Another video shared by ISRO showed SpaDeX’s Chaser satellite capturing its first video of Earth from space.

About SpaDeX mission ISRO had successfully launched the ambitious Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on December 30.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

According to ISRO, SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.