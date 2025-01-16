India became the fourth country, after Russia, China and the United States, to achieve successful "Space Docking" capabilities which are essential for future human and space missions. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to social media on Thursday to inform that “spacecraft docking [has been] successfully completed.”. The Indian space agency deemed it as an “historic moment”.
