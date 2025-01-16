Hello User
Business News/ Science / News/  ISRO space docking successful, India becomes fourth country to achieve this ‘historic’ feat, PM Modi congratulates

Livemint

ISRO space docking successful. India became fourth country to achieve successful Space Docking.

India became the fourth country, after Russia, China and the United States, to achieve successful "Space Docking" capabilities which are essential for future human and space missions. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took to social media on Thursday to inform that “spacecraft docking [has been] successfully completed.". The Indian space agency deemed it as an “historic moment".

