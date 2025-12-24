ISRO BlueBird Block-2 launch LIVE: LVM3-M6 liftoff successful from Sriharikota after 90-second delay

ISRO BlueBird Block-2 launch LIVE: The final countdown for the launch of the LVM3-M6 rocket, which will carry the BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft, a new-generation US communication satellite, has begun.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) BlueBird Block-2 spacecraft is scheduled to launch at 8.54 AM IST from the second launch pad at Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota spaceport on Wednesday, December 24. The Live streaming for the event began at 8:25 AM.

After a flight of about 15 minutes from liftoff, the Bluebird Block-2 satellite is expected to separate from the launch vehicle.

The ISRO said that this historic mission would deploy the next-generation communication satellite designed to provide high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones worldwide.

Check live updates of ISRO BlueBird Block-2 launch here: Liftoff delayed by 90 seconds The ISRO’s heavy-lift Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-M6) was launched at 8.55am, after a brief 90 seconds delay.

According to an NDTV report, the delay was caused due to a possible space debris conjunction along the flight path.

The report claimed that ISRO detected a potential risk of collision involving debris or another satellite passing through the rocket’s trajectory.