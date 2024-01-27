ISRO successfully completes all missions under POEM-3; set to make re-entry into Earth
In a bid to ensure that no debris is left behind in space, ISRO is preparing for a controlled re-entry into Earth within the next 75 days
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday informed that the space agency has performed all experiments in Payload Orbital Experiment for Microgravity (POEM-3) mission launched by the PSLV-C58 mission. In a bid to ensure that no debris is left behind in space, ISRO is now preparing for a controlled re-entry into Earth within the next 75 days.