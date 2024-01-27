The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday informed that the space agency has performed all experiments in Payload Orbital Experiment for Microgravity (POEM-3) mission launched by the PSLV-C58 mission. In a bid to ensure that no debris is left behind in space, ISRO is now preparing for a controlled re-entry into Earth within the next 75 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"ISRO’s innovative space platform, POEM-3, successfully achieves all payload objectives. With the likely re-entry of POEM-3 in the next 75 days, the PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission will be leaving zero debris in space," ISRO said in an X post on Saturday.

POEM-3 experiments The third iteration of the POEM-3 mission carried a diverse array of payloads from leading space research institutions, academia, and innovative space start-ups. The mission successfully executed operations for nine payloads in collaboration with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The payloads, contributed by institutions such as the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Physical Research Laboratory (PRL), academic institutions, and emerging space enterprises, were seamlessly integrated into the mission, each fulfilling its designated objectives with precision.

Among the standout experiments, the ARKA200 showcased its Xenon-Based Electric Propulsion capabilities, while the RUDRA exhibited the prowess of its Hydroxylammonium Nitrate (HAN) based Green Propellant Thruster, both from Bellatrix. Dhruva Space's LEAP-TD, a Satellite Bus equipped with VHF/UHF Downlink & UHF Uplink, underwent successful testing utilizing the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) ground station.

Furthermore, the WeSAT payload, dedicated to Solar Irradiance and UV Index study, from the LBS Institute of Technology for Women, BeliefSat0, an Amateur Radio satellite from KJ Somaiya Institute of Technology, RSEM's Radiation Shielding experiment by TakeMe2Space, and DEX's Interplanetary Dust Particle experiment from PRL, diligently collected crucial data during each orbit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

100 W Fuel Cell Power System The mission also featured the demonstration of a 100 W Fuel Cell Power System (FCPS) and a Silicon-Carbon (Si-C) based High Power Lithium-Ion (10AH/32V) Battery, both developed by VSSC, showcasing advancements in power generation and storage technologies.

With the completion of these experiments, ISRO said that all payload objectives were met, underscoring the success and efficacy of the POEM-3 mission. Over the course of POEM-1 to POEM-3 missions, ISRO has successfully deployed and operated a total of 21 payloads from various prestigious institutes and industries, reaffirming India's prowess in the field of space exploration and technology. The achievements of the POEM missions mark a significant stride in advancing the nation's capabilities in microgravity research and satellite technology.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!