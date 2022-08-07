ISRO successfully launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota | Watch video

The ground system developed by Space Kidz India would be utilised for receiving the data from this satellite. ISRO began launching sounding rockets in 1965 to probe the upper atmospheric regions and for space research. The first sounding rocket was launched near Thiruvananthapuram in November 1963. The space agency later in 1980 launched the country's first Satellite Launch Vehicle -3 which can carry payloads of upto 40kgs. In 1987, ISRO conducted the first developmental flight of Augmented Satellite Launch Vehicle (ASLV) with a payload capacity of upto 150kgs. Later, ISRO made its first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in September 1993, which was unsuccessful. However in 1994, ISRO tasted success on the first successful launch as it emerged to be a reliable and versatile trusted workhorse. ISRO conducted the first flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle in 2001 which is the largest launch vehicle developed by India, currently under operation. The GSLV has a lift-off mass of 414.75 tonne.