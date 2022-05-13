ISRO successfully tests rocket booster for the Gaganyaan mission

The system is indigenously designed and developed by ISRO in participation with various industries spread across the country. "Despite the restrictions imposed by the pandemic, ISRO could complete the entire design, development, realisation and testing process within a short span of two years," the statement said. The HS200 booster loaded with 203 tonnes of solid propellant was tested for a duration of 135 seconds. The 20-metre long and 3.2 m diameter booster is the world's second-largest operational booster with solid propellant, it said. During the test, about 700 parameters were monitored and the performance of all the systems was normal, the space agency further said.