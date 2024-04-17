ISRO chief Somanath's big claim on Chandrayaan lunar mission : ‘Till an Indian…’
Last August, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft made a soft landing on the south pole of the lunar surface, making India the first country to achieve the feat.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath has informed that India will continue sending lunar missions until ‘an Indian lands on the Moon’. The scientist noted that the agency will continue their series of Chandrayaan missions and probes until an astronaut from the country lands on the Moon.