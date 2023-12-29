ISRO to launch 50 satellites in five years for geo-intelligence gathering: S Somanath
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath Thursday said the Indian space agency is planning to launch 50 satellites in the next five years for geo-intelligence gathering. The initiative involves the creation of a layer of satellites in different orbits with the capacity to track the movement of troops and image thousands of kilometers of area.