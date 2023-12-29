Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somanath Thursday said the Indian space agency is planning to launch 50 satellites in the next five years for geo-intelligence gathering. The initiative involves the creation of a layer of satellites in different orbits with the capacity to track the movement of troops and image thousands of kilometers of area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The current size of India’s satellite fleet is not enough and it should be "ten times what we have today," ISRO chief said while speaking at an event organized by the IIT-Bombay.

Also Read | Building a space station, sending humans to moon: Here is a look at ISRO's roadmap for 2047 Somnath noted that spacecraft are capable of observing a country's borders and neighbouring regions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All of it can be seen from satellites. This capability gives us enormous potential. We have been launching satellites to handle this, but there is a different way of thinking now and we need to look at it in a much more critical manner because the power of (any) nation is the ability to understand what is happening around it," PTI quoted Somanath as saying.

"We have already configured 50 satellites to be realised in the next five years and this is going to be launched for India for supporting this particular geo-intelligence capability over the next five years plus (period)," he said

Also Read | ISRO to launch XPoSat mission on Jan 1 to study X-ray polarisation in space "We have found out a way by which a layer of satellites can be launched starting from GEO (geostationary equatorial orbit) to LEO (lower earth orbit) and also (in) very low earth orbit where we need very critical assessment of some situation," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will have communication between satellites, so that if some satellite detects something, which is at GEO at 36,000 kms, it can have a large view. If you find some activity happening, you can task another satellite in the lower orbit (to check) much more carefully and then give more information," he said.

Also Read | ISRO chief Somanath unveils space plans post Chandrayaan-3 "We are also looking at imaging, not a very small area (but) thousands of kilometers of area and we would like to cover entire borders in everyday cycles. This is a tremendous capability that we are building if we are able to launch these satellites in the next five years," he said.

The ISRO chief emphasized that the overall satellite fleet of India, with its current strength of 54, is "just not enough" for a country which is aspiring to be powerful and strong. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!