Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26. “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA)," a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday.

1) The launch is scheduled at 11.56 am on November 26, Saturday,

2) ISRO's PSLV-C54 is to launch EOS-06 (Earth Observation Satellite - 06) and Eight Nano-satellites into two different SSPOs.

3) The Primary satellite (EOS-06) will be separated in Orbit-1. Subsequently Orbit change is planned by using two Orbit Change Thrusters (OCTs) introduced in the Propulsion Bay Ring of the PSLV-C54 Vehicle.

4) The Passenger Payloads (PPLs) will be separated in Orbit-2.

5) This is the 56th flight of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) and 24th Flight of PSLV-XL version with 6 PSOM-XLs. PSLV-C54 launch is planned from First Launch Pad (FLP), SDSC, SHAR.

In other news, the versatile sounding rocket of ISRO RH200 has registered its 200th consecutive successful launch from the shores of Thumba, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) termed it a "historic moment". It was witnessed by former President Ram Nath Kovind and ISRO chairman S Somanath, among others.

The successful flight of RH200 took off from the Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station (TERLS).

"Indian sounding rockets are used as privileged tools for the scientific community for carrying out experiments on meteorology, astronomy and similar branches of space physics," an ISRO statement said.

-With agency inputs