ISRO to launch 9 satellites on November 26: 5 things to know

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch PSLV-C54/ EOS-06 mission with Oceansat-3 and eight nano satellites, including one from Bhutan, on board from Sriharikota spaceport on November 26. “EOS-06 (Oceansat-3) plus eight nano satellites (BhutanSat, 'Anand' from Pixxel, Thybolt two numbers from Dhruva Space, and Astrocast - four numbers from Spaceflight USA)," a senior ISRO official told PTI on Sunday.

