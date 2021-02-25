Isro to launch Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 on Feb 28

Isro to launch Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 on Feb 281 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 04:51 PM IST
PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV, will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 Co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024 Hrs IST on February 28, 2021, subject to weather conditions, ISRO said
NELLORE (ANDHRA PRADESH) : Primary satellite Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 co-passenger satellites onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) are scheduled to be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Sriharikota Range (SHAR) on February 28, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said here on Thursday.
"PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV, will launch Amazonia-1 of Brazil as primary satellite and 18 Co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is tentatively scheduled at 1024 Hrs IST on February 28, 2021, subject to weather conditions," the space agency said.
Variants of African swine fever virus found in China2 min read . 04:00 PM IST
'More great news': Pfizer covid vaccine found 94% effective in real world2 min read . 08:12 AM IST
Mutants different from variants, Covid appropriate behaviour vital to stop spread: Scientists5 min read . 24 Feb 2021
Two new variants of Covid-19 found in Maharashtra, Kerala samples1 min read . 24 Feb 2021
ISRO also confirmed that the launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 was completed today.
PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.
Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.
The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.