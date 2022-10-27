ISRO to launch first test flight of Gaganyaan in February 20232 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 06:11 PM IST
India is inching closer to its dream of launching a human space mission with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) planning to start a series of test flights for its Gaganyaan mission in February 2023. The director of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre, R Umamaheshwaran, informed that the space agency plans to deploy the heavy-lift Chinook helicopter and the C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft for testing the crew module which will carry the astronauts as part of the mission.