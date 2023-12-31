The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its first mission of the year 2024 on Monday, January 1. The ISRO will blast off the XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) on a PSLV-C58 rocket on Monday.

"XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) is India’s first dedicated polarimetry mission to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions," the ISRO said.

When to watch XPoSat launch

The PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT Mission will be launched at 9:10 am on Monday, January 1, 2024. The launch is planned from "the first launch-pad, SDSC-SHAR (SatishLive Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota), Sriharikota," ISRO said.

Where to watch live

The ISRO said the launch can be viewed LIVE from 08:40 am on:

1. Youtube (Click here for link)

2. ISRO website (Click here for link)

3. ISRO's Facebook account (Click here for link)

4. DD National's account on X (Click here for link)

All about XPoSat

XPoSat is the "first dedicated scientific satellite from the ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources (including black holes)", the space agency said. The X-ray polarisation serves as a crucial diagnostic tool for examining the radiation mechanism and geometry of celestial sources.

"The emission mechanism from various astronomical sources such as blackhole, neutron stars, active galactic nuclei, pulsar wind nebulae etc. originates from complex physical processes and are challenging to understand," the ISRO said.

One of the payloads on XpoSat, XSPECT, "would observe several types of sources viz X-ray pulsars, blackhole binaries, low-magnetic field neutron star (NS) in LMXBs, AGNs and Magnetars". Another payload POLIX "is expected to observe about 40 bright astronomical sources of different categories during the planned lifetime of XPoSat mission of about 5 years".

The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, would carry primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.

How will the XPoSat mission help?

XPoSat is anticipated to bring substantial benefits to the Astronomy community globally.

While space-based X-ray astronomy has been established in India focusing on imaging, and time domain studies, the mission to be launched on January 1 marks a major value-addition to the scientific fraternity, the space agency was quoted by PTI as saying.

Apart from its capability of timing and spectroscopy-based observations, the insights derived from X-ray polarisation measurements on celestial objects like black holes, neutron stars, and active galactic nuclei, hold the potential to significantly improve the understanding of their physics.

The mission is poised to play a pivotal role in building expertise in X-ray polarimetry in India, providing a foundation for future advancements and fostering a collaborative network within the astronomy community.

(With inputs from PTI)

