ISRO to launch historic XPoSat mission to study cosmic X-ray sources on Jan 1: When and where to watch live
The PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT Mission will be launched at 9:10 am on Monday, January 1, 2024, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said. Can you watch the launch live? Check out here.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its first mission of the year 2024 on Monday, January 1. The ISRO will blast off the XPoSat (X-ray Polarimeter Satellite) on a PSLV-C58 rocket on Monday.
