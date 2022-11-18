ISRO to launch India's first privately built rocket today; All you need to know

ISRO to launch India's first privately built rocket today; All you need to know2 min read . 06:10 AM IST
- Vikaram-S is India's first privately developed rocket which is set to soar today
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday will be launching the country's from its spaceport in Sriharikota, about 115 kms from Chennai.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday will be launching the country's from its spaceport in Sriharikota, about 115 kms from Chennai.
Vikaram-S is India's first privately developed rocket which is set to soar today.
Vikaram-S is India's first privately developed rocket which is set to soar today.
Decks have been cleared for the four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace to make the maiden launch of its Vikram-S rocket, marking the foray of the private sector into the country's space industry, dominated by the state-run ISRO for decades.
Skyroot Aerospace has become the first private company in India to give wings to the Indian space programme, after the sector was opened to private players by the Centre in 2020.
The lift-off of the first Vikram-S rocket has been scheduled for 11.30 am today.
Earlier the launch was supposed to be held on 15 November but due to inclement weather, the launch got postponed.
The six-meter tall rocket is one of the world's first few all-composite rockets that has 3-D printed solid thrusters for spin stability of the launch vehicle, a Skyroot functionary said.
The launch of the rocket is expected to demonstrate flight proving of avionics systems in the Vikram series like telemetry, tracking, inertial measurement, Global Positioning System, on-board camera, data acquisition, and power systems.
India's space regulator IN-SPACe on Wednesday authorised the launch of Skyroot's Vikram-S sub-orbital vehicle.
The Vikram-S suborbital flight will carry three payloads of Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.
Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The launch vehicle has been named so as a tribute to the father of the Indian Space programme, the late Vikram Sarabhai.
The Mission titled 'Prarambh' (the beginning) would carry three payloads belonging to two domestic customers and a foreign client.
'Prarambh' was unveiled by ISRO Chairman S Somanath in Bengaluru early this month after the technical launch clearance from IN-SPACe.
'Fun-Sat', a 2.5 kgs payload belonging to Chennai-based aerospace startup, Spacekidz, has been developed by students from India, the United States, Singapore, and Indonesia.
The Vikram-S launch vehicle is expected to place the payloads in about 500 kms low inclination orbit.
Skyroot Aerospace co-founder, Pawan K Chandana said, "After months of sleepless nights and meticulous preparations from our team -- super thrilled to announce our first launch mission #Prarambh from the beautiful island of Sriharikota".
Friday's mission is considered to be a significant milestone for Skyroot Aerospace as it would help test and validate the majority of the technologies in the Vikram series of orbital class space launch vehicles, including many sub-systems and technologies that would be tested before lift-off and post-lift off phases of the launch.
The 545 kg Vikram launch vehicle consists of the Vikram II and Vikram III series.
The launch vehicle is equipped with telemetry, tracking, GPS, onboard camera, data acquisition and power systems, the company said.