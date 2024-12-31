Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its 100th mission – the NVS-02 satellite, aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) – in January 2025.

This mission will deploy the second-generation satellite for the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, enhancing India's regional navigation capabilities.

NVS-02 satellite will likely continue the progress of the 2,232 kg NVS-01 satellite launched into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on 29 May 2023. This satellite featured an indigenous atomic clock and was designed to enhance the capabilities of NavIC, including L1 band signals for broader service coverage, according to an ISRO.

Check out other space missions ISRO has planned for 2025: ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Monday that it is just one of many things planned for the upcoming year. “In 2025, we have many missions. To start with, we have the mission of GSLV launching the NVS-02 in January...”

Chandrayaan-4 After the successful launch of PSLV-C60, which carried the SpaDeX and other payloads, the ISRO chief on Monday confirmed that the final docking for Chandrayaan-4 is expected to occur around January 7

“Chandrayaan-4 has five modules, which will be launched at different times and integrated into two separate modules. These modules must reach orbit and dock in Earth and Moon orbit. Docking is essential for Chandrayaan-4. This mission aims to go to the Moon, land there, return to Earth, and complete the journey successfully,” he said.

"This is one of the proving grounds for Chandrayaan-4. Docking will begin tomorrow, and many processes will take place, but the final docking will likely happen by January 7," Somnath said.

NISAR Mission The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is scheduled for launch in March 2025. This joint project between NASA and ISRO aims to provide detailed Earth observation data, particularly for monitoring environmental changes and natural disasters.

Gaganyaan Missions ISRO plans to conduct two uncrewed test flights of the Gaganyaan mission in the first quarter of 2025, followed by the first crewed mission in the third quarter. Gaganyaan aims to send Indian astronauts into space, positioning India as the fourth nation to achieve independent human spaceflight.

GISAT-2 (EOS-05) Mission The GISAT-2, also known as EOS-05, is an Earth observation satellite planned for launch in 2025. It will provide geospatial imagery to facilitate continuous observation of the Indian subcontinent and quick monitoring of natural hazards and disasters.