ISRO to launch its new SSLV rocket on Aug 7 from Sriharikota
Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 06:22 AM IST
According to ISRO, an SSLV rocket can be manufactured within a week to meet the demands of the burgeoning space sector
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch its new Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on August 7.