ISRO to launch its new SSLV rocket on Aug 7 from Sriharikota

The launch of the SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission is scheduled for Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 9:18 am (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota. ISRO invites citizens to the Launch View Gallery at SDSC to witness the launch. Registration is open at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp," ISRO said in a tweet.