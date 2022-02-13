The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52, carrying three satellites on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The rocket will lift off from the launch pad at 5:59 AM on Monday.

PSLV-C52/EOS-04 Mission: The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch has commenced at 04:29 hours today. https://t.co/BisacQy5Of pic.twitter.com/sgGIiUnbvo — ISRO (@isro) February 13, 2022

According to the ISRO, the PSLV-C52 will be carrying EOS-04, a radar imaging satellite, and two other satellites tomorrow. The two satellites include one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

Live telecast of the launch begins at 05:30 hours IST on February 14, 2022.

Witness the launch live through https://t.co/osrHMk7MZLhttps://t.co/SAdLCrrAQXhttps://t.co/0C5HanC1Io https://t.co/646iCVEsrY pic.twitter.com/RwogQyWWVu — ISRO (@isro) February 11, 2022

As per ISRO, the PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km. “EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry & Plantations, Soil Moisture & Hydrology and Flood mapping," ISRO said in a statement.

