ISRO to launch PSLV-C52 carrying three satellites tomorrow. Check timings

According to the ISRO, the PSLV-C52 will be carrying EOS-04, a radar imaging satellite, and two other satellites tomorrow. The two satellites include one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).