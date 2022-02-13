ISRO to launch PSLV-C52 carrying three satellites tomorrow. Check timings

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ISRO will be launching Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52, carrying three satellites on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will be launching Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52, carrying three satellites on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The rocket will lift off from the launch pad at 5:59 AM on Monday.
According to the ISRO, the PSLV-C52 will be carrying EOS-04, a radar imaging satellite, and two other satellites tomorrow. The two satellites include one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).
As per ISRO, the PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04), weighing 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km. “EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high quality images under all weather conditions for applications such as Agriculture, Forestry & Plantations, Soil Moisture & Hydrology and Flood mapping," ISRO said in a statement.