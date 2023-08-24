ISRO to launch solar mission Aditya next month as Chandrayaan-3 explores moon1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 06:02 PM IST
ISRO plans new missions including a solar mission and a crew module demonstration.
As millions rejoice over the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO has announced plans for several new ventures. Chairman S Somanath confirmed on Thursday that a solar mission was currently in the works. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also alluded to future missions to the Sun and Venus during an address after the lander touched down on the moon.