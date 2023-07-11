Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday completed a 24-hour "launch rehearsal" simulating the entire launch preparation for the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the moon. This comes ahead of the lunar mission which is set to be launched by 14 July from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

“Chandrayaan-3 mission: The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded," ISRO tweeted.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of Lander and Rover configurations. It will be launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till the 100 km lunar orbit.

The propulsion module has a Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.

The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3

1. To demonstrate a Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface

2. To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon

3. To conduct in-situ scientific experiments

The lunar mission is another attempt by the space agency to show the capability of safe landing and roving on the moon's surface. ISRO chief S Somanath affirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is designed with a failure-based approach. The space agency has taken a look at all the things which can go wrong in the mission.

“...In a nutshell, if you tell what was the problem in Chandrayaan-2, it is simple to say that the ability to handle parameter variation or dispersion was very limited. So, what we did this time is simply expand it further. Look at what are the things that can go wrong. So, instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. What all can fail, and how to protect it - this is the approach that we have taken...", he told ANI.