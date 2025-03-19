ISRO welcomes Sunita Williams, wishes to utilise NASA astronauts’ expertise in space exploration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) called NASA astronaut Sunita William's safe return “a remarkable achievement”. The Indian space agency hailed the astronaut's return on Wednesday and said, “We wish to utilise your expertise in space exploration.”

Sunita Williams returned to Earth on March 19 after spending 286 days (nine months) in space. “Welcome back, Sunita Williams! 🌍,” ISRO said in a post on X.

The Indian space agency added, “Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration!

“Your resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world. As Secretary DoS and Chairman ISRO [Dr V. Narayanan], I, on behalf of my colleagues, extend warm greetings to you and wish you a great day ahead,” ISRO said.

“When Bharat under the leadership of Hon’ble PM Modi ji is working towards making India as a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration,” the space agency posted on X.

Sunita Wilmore and Butch Williams' plight captured the world’s attention, giving new meaning to the phrase “stuck at work” and turning “Butch and Suni” into household names. While other astronauts had logged longer spaceflights over the decades, none had to deal with so much uncertainty or see the length of their mission expand by so much.

Congratulations pour in Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to social media to share his pride and admiration for the Crew-9 mission, which saw astronaut Sunita Williams return safely to Earth.

In a tweet on X, Singh expressed his excitement over the milestone achievement, saying, “Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space.”

Actor R Madhavan took to Instagram to share his heartfelt excitement as astronaut Sunita Williams safely returned to Earth after an intense space mission.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Madhavan expressed his joy, writing, "Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered... so wonderful to see you safe and smiling."

Madhavan acknowledged the immense challenges faced during her 260-day mission in space, adding, “After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God's grace and millions of praying souls' prayers being answered.”

"Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa AND the entire crew. God bless you," he wrote.

The White House also celebrated the safe return of NASA's Crew-9 astronauts, highlighting the importance of President Donald Trump's commitment to ensuring their safe return.