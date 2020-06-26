Isro will make space for private sector players, says chairman Sivan

The government’s move will help open up India’s space assets, including data, to private players and help create a level-playing field for the space sector. Sivan said opening up the sector was also part of the larger vision to transform India into a self-reliant nation, through socio-economic reforms. “Reforms in the space sector are aimed at tapping the potential of (the) entire country for unlocking its potential by enabling private enterprises and startups to undertake end-to-end space activities," he said.