ISRO has welcomed the new year with the launch of its first X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that would offer insights into black holes. The PSLV-C58 rocket, in its 60th mission, carried primary payload XPoSat and 10 other satellites to be deployed in low earth orbits.
According to ISRO, it is the first dedicated scientific satellite from ISRO to carry out research in space-based polarisation measurements of X-ray emission from celestial sources. Besides ISRO, the US-based National Aeronautics Space Agency (NASA) conducted a similar study -- the Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer mission in December 2021 on the remnants of supernova explosions, the particle streams emitted by black holes and other cosmic events.
See pics of satellite launch
ISRO has shared the 'majestical' pictures of the launch of XPoSat satellite.
ISRO begins 2024 in style, says Union Minister
After the successful launch of XPosSat satellite on 1 January, Union Minister Jitendra Singh wrote, "ISRO begins 2024 in style".
"Proud to be associated with the Department of Space at a time when Team ISRO continues to accomplish one success after the other," the minister added.
'Another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished'
After the successful launch of the XPoSat satellite, ISRO Chief S Somanath said, "So 1, January 2024, yet another successful mission of PSLV has been accomplished...".
XPoSat satellite is launched successfully
ISRO has successfully launched the XPoSat satellite on Monday.
PSLV-C58 vehicle placed the satellite precisely into the intended orbit of 650 km with 6-degree inclination.
Scientist explains purpose of ISRO's mission
Astrophysicist Dr RC Kapoor said that the purpose of XPosSat is the detection of X-rays coming from exotic objects like neutron stars and black holes.
Watch the first satellite launch of 2024
ISRO has launched X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Monday 1 January 2023.
3 facts about the mission
1. It is India's first dedicated polarimetry mission that will study dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.
2. The primary payload POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-rays) will measure the polarimetry parameters (degree and angle of polarization) in medium X-ray energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin.
3. The XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing) payload will give spectroscopic information.
Watch the laucnh of XPoSat satellite
The launch of the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) is set for 9:10 am (IST) from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.
Visuals from Satish Dhawan Space Centre
ISRO shared a video of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre from where the X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite will be launched today.
Scientists visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple ahead of the launch
ISRO scientists Amit Kumar Patra, Victor Joseph, Yashoda, and Srinivas visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara temple ahead of the launch of PSLV-C58/EXPOSAT mission.
Where to watch
One can watch the LIVE launch of the XPoSat mission on YouTube channel of ISRO. The launch will begin at 9:10 AM on Monday (1 January).
ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of satellite to study black holes
ISRO will study X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite that will study black holes.
