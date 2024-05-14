ISRO's Aditya L1, Chandrayaan-2 capture stunning details during intense solar storm | See pics
ISRO revealed the India-related impacts of the solar storm and said that because India is at a lower latitude, it didn't report widespread outages
Three days after Earth was hit by a powerful solar storm on May 10, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released its observations of the geomagnetic event from different angles, including its own solar mission, Aditya L1. This was the strongest solar storm to hit Earth in decades and was categorised as a G5-level storm on the geomagnetic scale.