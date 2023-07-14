ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 launched successfully; See pictures 10 Photos . Updated: 14 Jul 2023, 05:19 PM IST Livemint Chandrayaan-3, on July 14, 2023: The mission aims to soft-land a rover on the Moon's south pole, where it will explore the lunar surface for up to 14 days. The launch of Chandrayaan-3 is a major milestone for India's space program 1/10Chandryaan-3 is the successor to India’s ongoing series of lunar missions. (Twitter | ISRO) (HT_PRINT) 2/10Chandrayaan 3 lifts is off to moon with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. (Chandrayaan 3 /Twitter) 3/10Sriharikota: People gather to witness the launch of ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_14_2023_000174B) (PTI) 4/10Puri: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand art to wish good luck to ISRO scientists ahead of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Puri, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_13_2023_000331A) (PTI) 5/10Sriharikota: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_14_2023_000156B) (PTI) 6/10Sriharikota: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI07_14_2023_000157B) (PTI) 7/10Sriharikota: ISRO's Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) M4 rocket carrying 'Chandrayaan-3' lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Friday, July 14, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI07_14_2023_000172B) (PTI) 8/10People wave Indian flags as an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota (AFP) 9/10The Indian spacecraft blazed its way to the far side of the moon Friday in a follow-up mission to its failed effort nearly four years ago to land a rover softly on the lunar surface, the country's space agency said. (AP) 10/10People watch a live stream of the launch of Chandrayaan-3 lander by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inside an auditorium of Gujarat Science City in Ahmedabad (REUTERS)