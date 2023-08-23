Isro's Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing today: 10 things you need to know about historic ISRO's mission3 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Countdown begins for Chandrayaan-3's attempted touchdown on Moon's south pole. Previously, Chandrayaan-1 found frozen water deposits. Chandrayaan-2 failed to land. India's space achievements include Mars orbiter and upcoming crewed mission.
Chandrayaan 3 Mission: Countdown begins for the attempted touchdown of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the uncharted south pole region of the Moon on Wednesday. The Lander Module, comprising Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, is scheduled to touch down on the Moon's south face at around 18:04 hours IST today.